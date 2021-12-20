ssc cgl: ssc cgl notification 2021: ssc cgl notification issued, tier-1 in April, application started – check out ssc cgl 2021 notification on ssc.nic.in, all details and how to apply
Highlights
- Notification of SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam published.
- You can apply till January 23, 2022.
- The Tier-1 exam will be held in April 2022.
Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries / Departments / Institutions and various Constitutional Institutions / Statutory Institutions / Tribunals of the Government of India will be filled through SSC CGL Recruitment Examination 2021. In this, various posts including Assistant Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Junior Officer, Auditor, Accountant will be filled in various departments. Below is a direct link to SSC CGL job notification.
SSC CGL 2021 Important Dates: Remember these dates
Start of online application – 23rd December 2021
Last date for submission of application – 23rd January 2022
Last date for submission of application fee – 25th January 2022
Opportunity to repair online – 28 January to 01 February 2022
Tier-1 Exam (SSC CGL 2021 Exam) – April 2022
Who can apply?
For SSC CGL Exam 2021, the minimum academic qualification is a graduate of any recognized university or institution. In addition, post wise educational qualification and age limit information can be checked in the notification given below. There will be concessions in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category.
Application fee
Candidates in General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs. No application fee will be charged from all other reserved category candidates and women candidates.
Do you know how to apply?
Visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. Go to the ‘Register Now’ link on the homepage and fill in the required details and create a login credential. Now log in with your registration number and password and go to the ‘CGLE 2021’ section of the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab and click on the applicable link. Fill in the required details and upload the documents. Pay the fee and click on the submit link. Your form will be submitted, keep a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.
ssc cgl 2021 notification
See this important tip before applying
