ssc cgl tier 2 exam duration: ssc cgl tier 2 exam pattern and syllabus 2022

SSC CGL is a prestigious examination conducted for graduate candidates. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) is a four-tier examination conducted by the Tier 1 Staff Selection Commission from 13th August to 24th August 2021. Tier 2 exams will be held on 28th and 29th January 2022. The exam now has less than two months left. Therefore, it is very important for the candidates to know the pattern and syllabus of the examination. This will allow them to prepare for the exam.

Tier 2 test sample

There will be a total of 4 papers in this exam, 100 questions of total 200 marks will be asked. Candidates will have 2 hours to solve the paper. Paper-1 and Paper-2 are mandatory for all posts. Paper-3 is only for the posts of “Statistical Investigator Grade II” and “Compiler”. Paper-4 is for the post of “Assistant Audit Officer” only. For each incorrect answer 0.5 marks in Paper-1,3,4 and 0.25 marks in Paper-2 will be deducted. The questions in Paper-1 will be of 10th level, Paper-2 will be of 10 + 2 level and the questions in Paper-3 and 4 will be of degree level. For this computer will be made available at the center / place notified by the Commission. Candidates will not be allowed to bring their own keyboard. Examination time for blind candidates is 2 hours 40 minutes.



SSC CGL Tier-II Course

Paper 1- Quantitative Qualification

Whole numbers, decimals, fractions, percentages, ratios and ratios, square roots, averages, interest, profit and loss, discounts, mixed numbers and ratios, time and distance, time and function, simple algebra, triangle, quadrilateral, polygon, circle, perpendicular Prism, right circular cone, right circular cylinder, circle, parallelogram, trigonometric ratio, degree and radian measurement, standard symmetry, complementary angle, height and distance, histogram, frequency polygon, bar diagram and pie chart etc.

Paper 2- English language and comprehension

Find errors, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling corrections, idioms and sentences, one word change, sentence correction, active and passive sound, direct / indirect narrative conversion, sentence passage modification, close passage, comprehension passage, etc.

Paper 3- Statistics

Collection, classification and presentation of statistical data, methods of data collection, tables of data, graphs and tables, distribution frequency, in the form of diagrams, measurement of intermediate tendency, measurement of diffusion, measurement of relative diffusion, moment, obliqueness and cortisosis, correlation and regression, Spearman’s Measurement of the coexistence of properties, multiple regression, multiple and partial relations, probability theory, probability use, hope and diversity from random variables, high point of random variables, binomial, normal and poise exponential distribution, combined distribution of two random variables (unsteady), pattern proof And non-sampling error, sample distribution (statements only), sample size decision, statistical inference, method of inference, hypothesis test, basic concept of test, small sample and large sample tests, tests based on Z, T, Chi-Square and F statistics, Confidence interval, deviation analysis, time series analysis, index numbers etc.

Paper 4 – Finance and Economics

Part A

Finance and Accounting – Nature and Opportunity, Fundamentals and Basic Concepts of Accounting, Financial Accounting Limitations, Basic Concepts and Concepts, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, Fundamentals of Accounting, Original Record Book, Bank Reconciliation, Journal, Bull Ledger, Error Correction, Production , Trade, Profit and Loss Adjustment Account, Balance, Capital and Revenue Expenditure Difference, Depreciation Account, Inventory Assessment, Non-Profit Organization Account, Receipts and Payments, Income and Expenditure Account, Bill of Exchange, Self Balancing Ledger.

Part B

Economics and Administration, Comptroller and Auditor General of India – Constitutional Provisions, Roles and Responsibilities, Finance Commission, Introduction to Basic Concepts of Economics and Macroeconomics, Theory of Demand and Supply, Martial Theory of Consumer Behavior and Theory of Depression, I Application App. And supply determinants, supply law and supply flexibility, production and cost theory, production laws, different markets and different forms of prices, Indian economy, India’s national income, population, poverty and unemployment, infrastructure, economic reforms in India, commercial banks / RBI / Functions of Payment Banks, Budget and Fiscal Deficit and Balance of Payments, Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, Role of Information Technology in Government etc.