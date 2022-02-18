SSC CHSL 2021 Exam: Important Notice Issued For SSC CHSL Candidates, Find Out Details Here – SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Important Notice Issued By SSC

Education

9 seconds ago
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today issued an important notice regarding the Joint Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination-2021. The Commission has advised the candidates to apply for the examination before the last date of application. The last date for submission of online application is March 7, 2022.

“It is reiterated the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination-2021 should submit their online application before the last date, i.e. before 07.03. Do not. Candidates have already been advised to apply well to avoid the possibility of this happening.

Candidates can apply soon by visiting the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to read all the important instructions and check their eligibility before applying.

Click here to view instructions.

How to apply for SSC CHSL exam

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Is there a new user on the website? Click on the Register Now link.
Step 3: Now fill in the Aadhaar number, your name, father’s name, mobile number and other requested information and submit.
Step 4: After registering, log in to the main page.
Step 5: Fill out the form here.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Then deposit the application fee.
Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Sample of SSC CHSL exam

This is the first step to success in this exam. Here you have to take this exam of 100 questions with millions of candidates. Candidates in Tier 1 examination will be given 100 questions from 4 subjects. It covers General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Mathematics and English Comprehension in 60 minutes. These questions will get 200 marks.

