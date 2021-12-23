SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Sample: Know the exam pattern and syllabus before preparing for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam – ssc chsl 2022 Exam Sample and syllabus in Hindi

Highlights CHSL Tier 1 exams will be held from May 10.

This exam will have 100 questions.

Registration for CHSL has started.

Nowadays, competition for prestigious positions like DEO, LDC, Postal Assistant is becoming very tough. Today millions of undergraduate students are preparing for this exam, so it is difficult to pass this exam. If you want to pass this exam, it is very important for you to know the pattern and syllabus of SSC CHSL exam. SSC CHSL 2022 exam is conducted in 3 levels. The Tier 1 exam will be held from May 10 to June 9, 2022, with registration starting from December 23. Here we also give you complete information about Tier 1 exam pattern and syllabus.



Candidates can prepare for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Course and Preliminary Examination. Here we are giving information about examination methods and syllabus. Also if you want you can check the official SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam sample and syllabus @ ssc.nic.in.

Sample of SSC CHSL exam



This is the first step to success in this exam. Here you have to take this exam of 100 questions with millions of candidates. Candidates in Tier 1 examination will be given 100 questions from 4 subjects. It will cover General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Mathematics and English Comprehension in 60 minutes. These questions will get 200 marks.

SSC CHSL Course

Common sense and logic



This will include both verbal and non-verbal questions.

– Semantic Analogy, Symbolic Operations, Symbolic / Number Analogy, Trend, Figure Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, When Diagram, Symbolic / Number Classification, Drawing, Pictorial Classification, Performing and Foiling Completeness, number series, embedded figure, picture series, critical thinking, problem solving, effective intelligence, word formation, social intelligence, coding and de-coding, other sub-topics, if some numerical operations etc.

English language



Correct mistakes, fill in the blanks, synonyms / synonyms, spelling / misspellings, idioms and phrases, one word change, sentence correction, active / passive vowel action, conversion into direct / indirect statement, sentence part change, sentence change in transcript, Nearby transcripts, comprehension transcripts, etc.

Quantitative ability



Number system: – Total number, counting of decimals and fractions, relation between numbers.

Basic arithmetic operations: percentages, ratios and ratios, square roots, costs, interest (simple and compound), profit and loss, discounts, partnership business, mix and match, time and distance, time and work.

Algebra: Basic Algebraic Identification (Simple Problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations for School Algebra and Elementary Surds.

Geometry: Familiar with basic geometric shapes and facts: Triangle and its variants, uniformity and similarity of triangles, circle and its chords, tangents, angles joined by circle chords, tangents shared by two or more circles.

Menstruation: Triangle, Quadrilateral, Regular Polygon, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Round, Hemisphere, Rectangular Parallelogram Square, Triangular or Quadrilateral Regular Pyramid

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, trigonometry ratio, complementary angles, height and distance (simple problems only) Standard identification such as sin 2 + cos 2 = 1 etc.

Statistical tables: Using tables and graphs: histogram, frequency polygon, bar-diagram, pie-chart

General awareness



The questions in this topic are designed to check the general awareness of the candidate about the society and environment. The questions are designed to test their knowledge of current events and their knowledge of daily observations and experiences in the scientific aspect that is expected from a well-educated person. It will also address issues related to India and its neighbors. In particular, relating to history, culture, geography, economic scenario, general policy and scientific research.