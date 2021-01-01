SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020: Answer Key of Tier 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in. Download with these steps

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) Tier 1 answer key has been released. The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the commission ssc.nic.in You can download the answer key through . Let us tell you that for any wrong answer in the exam, candidates can file an objection till August 25.

Postal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Junior Secretary Assistant and Lower Division Clerk and other posts will be recruited through this process. About 10 lakh candidates had registered for this. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Exam was conducted by Staff Selection Commission from 12 April to 18 April and 4 August to 12 August across the country. Now the answer key and response sheet of the exam has been released by the commission.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to download SSC CHSL Tentative Answer Key.

Step 3: Then to download the answer key and response sheet, candidates need to login through roll number and password.

Step 4: Now the candidates can download the answer key and response sheet and also take the printout.

The candidates for SSC CHSL are selected on the basis of Tier 1 Exam, Tier 2 Exam and then Typing Test or Skill Test. After this the merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Tier 1 and Tier 2 examination. For more details candidates can check the official website.