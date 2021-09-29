SSC CHSL Result: CHSL 2018 Final Result, 2019 Tier 2 Result will come on 30 September, check here full details

Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination – SSC CHSL Result dates has been announced by the exam conducting body. CHSL 2018 filing result and 2019 tier II result will be released tomorrow, 30th September, 2021. Candidate official websitessc.nic.in But you can see your result.

The SSC CHSL Result for both CHSL 2018 and 2019 Tier II exam was pending for a long time. The CHSL 2018 final exam was conducted from July 5 to 14, 2021 and the 2019 Tier II exam was conducted on February 14, 2021. The exam conducting body announced the result date on September 7, 2021, through an official notice. Candidates can check CHSL Result through this.

Candidates should note that these dates are subject to change anytime due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country as per the schedule released by SSC. If there is any change, it will be announced on the official website.

The SSC CHSL result for both the exams can be checked by the candidates using their application or roll number and password. Candidates can check their result by login on the official site. If they feel that there is some mistake in it, they can report it to the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC CHSL result will be prepared after checking the responses of the candidates in these exams. If there is a tie between two or more candidates, the normalization process can be followed to solve the problem. SSC exam follows this process if the paper is conducted in a single shift.

