ssc chsl: ssc chsl 2022: ssc chsl application starts for passing 12th, check exam pattern, pay scale and important details – ssc chsl 2021 out notification, check eligibility, exam pattern, pay scale and government job details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued notification of SSC CHSL 2021. As per the notification of SSC Integrated Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL Exam 2022) Exam 2022, online applications have started from 01st February. Interested and eligible candidates can visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in, check the notification and submit online application.The Integrated Higher Secondary Level Tier-1 Exam (SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam) will be held in May 2022. As per the notification issued by the Commission, online applications for SSC CHSL 2022 will be accepted till March 07, 2022. The last date for submission of online fees is March 08. The direct link to the notification is given below.

UPSC Civil Service Examination 2021: Registration for Civil Service Examination will start from today

Important dates of SSC CHSL Exam 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Publication Date – 1st February 2022

SSC CHSL 2021 Application Form – 1st February to 7th March 2022 (PM 11)

Last Date and Time to Pay Online Fees – 8 March 2022 (PM 11)

Offline Currency Generation Deadline – 9 March 2022 (PM 11)

Last date for payment by challan – 10 March 2022

SSC CHSL Application Correction Facility 2022 – March 11 to 15, 2022

Exam Date for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 – May 2022 (Temporary)

These posts will be filled

The posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) or Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) or Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Data Entry Operator Grade A will be filled through this recruitment drive. Click here for more information-

Find out who can apply?

Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) Examination from a recognized board can apply for a government job. Twelfth should be a science subject with mathematics for DEO posts. In addition, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and up to 27 years of age on 01 January 2022. However, there will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: AMC Group C Recruitment for 10th, 12th Pass in Indian Army, see details

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Application fee is discounted for women, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen. The first time the repair fee is Rs.200 and the second time the repair fee is Rs.500.

SSC CHSL Exam 2022 Pattern: Exam pattern

One has to pass SSC CHSL Tier 1, descriptive exam and screen test or type test. Eligible candidates in Tier 1 will be allowed to attend the next round. Only more than one optional question is asked in Tier 1 exam with negative marking. In which Tier 2 exam has 100 marks. Which is organized in pen and paper mode. Candidates have been given hours for this. Click here for more information-

Salary will be as follows (SSC CHSL Pay Scale)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) or Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level-2)

Postal Assistant (PA) or Sorting Assistant (SA) – Rs 25,500-81,100 (Pay Level-4)

Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Rs. 25,500-81,100 (Salary-4) and Rs. 29,200-92,300 (Level-5)

Data Entry Operator Grade A – Rs. 25,500-81,100 (Pay Level-4)

SSC CHSL 2021 Notification Download Link