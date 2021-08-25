SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key, Last date to raise objection, here is the direct link ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1: Staff Selection Commission will close the window for raising objections for SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key on August 25, 2021. The candidates who appeared for the exam and want to raise any objection against the answer key can do so today by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, representations regarding provisional answer key, if any, can be filed by August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM). For this, fee will have to be paid at the rate of Rs 100 per question. The representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be considered under any circumstances.

CHSL Tier I exam was conducted on 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 19th April, 2021 and 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th August, 2021 at various centers across the country. For more details candidates can visit the official site of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates have to visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link to raise objection. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now you have to login by entering the required details here.

Now you will be able to file objection.

Up you have to pay the fees.

After paying the fee, you will also be able to take a print out of it.