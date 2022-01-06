ssc cpo si results 2022: ssc cpo si results 2022 for medical exam announced on ssc.nic.in, live link here

Highlights SSC CPO SI Paper-2 Result Announced.

Selection of more than 4000 candidates for medical examination.

Paper-2 examination was held on 08 November 2021.

SSC CPO SI Results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of CPO Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination-II 2020. Candidates appearing in this recruitment examination can now view their results (SSC CPO SI Result 2022) by visiting the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in.



More than 4000 candidates passed

The Commission (Staff Selection Commission) has released the results of Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination 2020 Paper-2 in Delhi Police and CAPF on 06 January 2022. A total of 4754 candidates have passed SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2020 Paper 2. This includes 4321 male and 433 female candidates. Candidates who have passed Paper-2 will now have to sit for the medical examination.

Also read: UPSC CDS I Vacancies 2022: Apply soon for a total of 341 vacancies of UPSC CDS

In November 2021, so many candidates appeared for the Paper-2 examination

SSC CPO SI Exam 2020 Paper-2 was held on 08 November 2021 in which more than 5000 candidates (5094 male candidates and 478 female candidates) sat. The commission has now announced a shortlist of candidates eligible for the medical test. The method of checking the results is given below.

SSC CPO SI Exam 2020 Paper II Result: Learn how to check

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of SSC.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab.

Step 3: Click on the CAPF tab here.

Step 4: Click on this link here Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2020 Sub-Inspector – List of Eligible Candidates in Paper-II to sit for Medical Examination (Female) or (Male).

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Also read: UP Accountant Recruitment 2022: Accountant Bumper 8000+ Vacancies in UP, 12th Pass Applied, Find Out Salary

Step 6: In this list, roll number and names of female and male candidates are given.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

SSC CPO SI Exam 2020 Paper-II Result: Direct Link – Women

SSC CPO SI Exam 2020 Paper-II Result: Direct Link Men

Find out when the medical exam marks and schedule will be published

SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI Recruitment Examination 2020 Paper-2 Marks will be published on the website on 14th January 2022. Candidates will be able to check their marks till January 31, 2022. Candidates who have passed this examination will have to appear for the medical examination. The Commission will soon announce the schedule of medical examinations on its website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

SSC SPO SI Extract 2022 Information Link