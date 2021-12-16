ssc Delhi Police Constable Results 2020: ssc Constable Delhi Police Results: Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Results Announced, Check Here – ssc.nic.in ssc.nic.in ssc Constable Delhi Police Results 2020 has been announced.

Highlights Delhi Police Constable recruitment results announced

The exam was conducted for more than 5000 posts.

You can see the results on the official website.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Results declared: Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Results Announced The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results of the Constable Recruitment Examination on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can view their results (SSC Constable Delhi Police Results 2020) only by visiting this website. The results of the examination conducted for more than 5000 posts have been declared. 67,740 students have passed the recruitment test.



The results of the recruitment of constables (female and male) in the Delhi Police were earlier announced by the Staff Selection Commission on 31 October 2021. But the commission then issued a notice stating that the date for announcing the SSC Delhi Police results has been extended.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020

Candidates can check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: To view the results first go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Log in now by submitting your details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

We tell you that a total of 5846 posts will be filled through SSC Delhi Police Constable Male and Female Recruitment 2020 campaign. This includes a total of 3902 vacancies for male constable executives and 1934 vacancies for female candidates.