SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Applications for the post of SSC Delhi Police Head Constable will start from today, find out the details – ssc delhi Police constable recruitment 2022 notification check government job details today

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Applications for the post of SSC Delhi Police Head Constable

The Workers Choice Fee will today subject notification for recruitment of Head Constable in Delhi Police. The appliance course of will additionally start from today after the notification is issued. These are the posts (ministerial posts). The deadline to use is June 16, 2022. twelfth cross can apply for these posts. The age of the applicant shouldn’t be greater than 25 years. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site ssc.nic.in.The examination for the post of Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) will be held in September 2022. Presently, there is no such thing as a details about the quantity of vacancies, its data will be obtainable solely in the notification. The chosen candidates will get a wage ranging from 25000 to 81000.

Eligibility

Candidate ought to have handed twelfth examination from any acknowledged board. Candidates can go to the official web site for extra details.

Age restrict

Candidates making use of for recruitment ought to have minimal age of 18 years and most age of 25 years. Candidates in SC, ST, OBC class will be given age concession as per government guidelines.

Necessary date

Date of submission of utility – 17 Could 2022

Final date for submission of functions – sixteenth June, 2022

Utility payment

Common and OBC candidates will should pay Rs. 100 as utility payment. SC and ST candidates will not should pay any payment for utility.

Choice course of

Candidates will be chosen on the foundation of written take a look at, bodily take a look at, pc take a look at, doc verification and medical take a look at. Go to the web site for extra data.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Here is learn how to apply



Step 1: First go to the official web site ssc.nic.in.

Step 2, Click on on the Apply tab on the web site.

Step 3: Then click on on the Head Constable Recruitment hyperlink.

Step 4: Register now by filling in the requested data.

Step 5: Then login and fill the kind.

Step 6: Now submit the utility payment.

Step 7: Print the utility kind after finishing all the procedures.