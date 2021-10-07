ssc Exam 2022: Date of ssc recruitment exam 2022 announced on ssc.gov.in, check here

Highlights SSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Notice Issued.

SSC CHSL Tier-II will be held on 9th January

Recruitment in various departments.

Date and Admission of SSC Recruitment Examination 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the Joint Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2020-21 (SSC CGL Exam 2020) and the Joint Higher Secondary Level 10 + 2 Recruitment Examination 2020-21 (SSC CHSL Exam 2020). Eligible candidates for SSC CGL Tier 2, Tier 3 and CHSL 10 + 2 Tier 2 Exam 2020 can sit for these SSC recruitment exams.



SSC CGL and CHS recruitment exam date instructions can be checked on ssc.gov.in on SSC’s official website. The recruitment drive includes various posts including Assistant Officer, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Assistant, Junior Officer, Auditor, Accountant and Upper Division Clerk.

Also read: Indian Army Recruitment 2021: NCC 51 Recruitment, Rs 2.50 Lakh Salary, see details

SSC Recruitment Exam Dates: Check the schedule of SSC Exam here

Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Exam 2020 (SSC CHSL Tier-II) – 9 January 2022

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 (SSC CGL Tier-II) – 28th and 29th January 2022

Collective Graduate Level Examination 2020 (SSC CGL Tier-III) – 6 February 2022

Selection Post Phase-IX Exam 2021 CBE – 2nd to 10th February 2022

Also read: Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Get a government job for the post of legal advisor without taking the exam, learn how to apply

SSC Recruitment Exam 2022 Admission: Admission will be issued soon

Admission to SSC Recruitment Examination will be issued in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of Kovid-19 epidemic. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Commission (SSC) for further updates.

ssc Exam Date Notice

SSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification

Official website