ssc Exam Calendar: SSC Exam 2022-23: Exam Calendar Released, Know SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, Constable and this recruitment schedule – Ssc Exam Calendar 2022-23, Temporary Annual Calendar Announced on ssc.nic.in, ssc Check the exam kab

Highlights SSC has announced several recruitment exam schedules.

The application process will start from December 2021.

SSC Recruitment Examination between April 2022 to June 2023.

SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced provisional examination dates for various recruitments including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS and SSC Constable GD. SSC Exam Dates 2022-23 Calendar published on SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.



Examinations for various recruitments will be conducted by SSC between April, 2022 and June, 2023. The SSC exam calendar contains information about the provisional date of advertisement for the exam, last date of application and date of the exam. A direct link to the temporary exam calendar is also provided below.

When is the SSC CGL and CHSL Tier-I exam?

According to the calendar, SSC Joint Degree Level (SSC CGL 2021) Prelim Examination will be held in April 2022 and Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier-I (SSC CHSL 2021) Prelim Examination will be held in May 2022. At the same time, the application process for CGL will start from 23rd December 2021 and the application process for CHSL will start from 01st February 2022. Exam dates are not currently announced.

SSC MTS, JHT, JT and SHT exam schedule

According to the calendar, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2021 (Tier-I) will be held in June, 2022, while the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2021 (Paper-I) will be held. Held in December 2022. Can be in

SSC GD Constable and JE Exam Schedule

The Assam Rifles Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), NIA (NIA), SSF (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) will be held in June 2022, 2023. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantitative Survey and Contract) Examination, 2021 (Paper-I) may be held in March, 2023.

SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and Head Constable Examination 2022

So, SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force Examination, 2021 (Paper-I) will be held in December, 2022, while Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, will be held in July 2022. 2022. can be held. Similarly, the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will take place in September, 2022, while the recruitment of MTS (Civil) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will take place in February, 2023. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2021 will be held in April 2023.

