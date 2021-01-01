SSC Exam Notice 2021: Exam Notice out for GD Constable, CHSL and other exam at ssc.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

SSC Exam Notice 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the date of online written examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) besides Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts. In addition, the commission Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2019 skill test and SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam 2020 The date for the second paper has also been released. The candidates who had applied for these exams can now check the exam date on the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the skill test of CHSL 2019 will be conducted on 3rd November 2021. Whereas, the second paper for recruitment to Sub Inspector posts will be held on 8 November 2021. At the same time, the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D exam will be held from 11 November to 15 November and the Constable General Duty Recruitment exam will be held from 16 November to 15 December 2021. Candidates keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission for the latest updates related to these exams.

tell that SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Through Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security A total of 25271 posts will be recruited in the force (SSF) and Assam Rifles. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month.

Candidates who qualify the online written test for recruitment to constable posts will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination. Only the candidates who successfully clear all the stages will be appointed against the vacant posts. For more details candidates can check the official website.

