SSC Exam Result 2021: Result date announced for CHSL, CGL and other exams at ssc.nic.in. Check here for complete details

SSC Exam Result 2021: Result date announced for CHSL, CGL and other exams at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Exam Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2020 Tier 1, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Tier 2 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 including the Final Result. The result date for many other exams has been declared. All the candidates who appeared in these exams can check the notice on the official website.

As per the official notification, SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 The result will be released on November 30. whereas, SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2018 final result of SSC CHSL 2018 final result of SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 The result will be declared on 30 September 2021. Other than this SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 The result will be released on 31st December. After the release of the result of these examinations, all the candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission. ssc.nic.in can be downloaded through

Let us inform that the CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted by the commission from 12 April to 19 April and again from 4 August to 12 August 2021 at various centers across the country. Through this process, a total of 4726 vacancies will be recruited in central departments. For more information related to this recruitment exam, candidates can check the official website.

Staff Selection Commission has also recently released the date of examinations to be conducted in November and December. As per the notice, the skill test of CHSL 2019 will be conducted on 3rd November 2021. Whereas, the second paper for recruitment to Sub Inspector posts will be held on 8 November 2021. At the same time, the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D exam will be held from 11 November to 15 November and the Constable General Duty Recruitment exam will be held from 16 November to 15 December 2021. Candidates keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission for the latest updates related to these exams.

