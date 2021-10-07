SSC Exam Schedule for CHSL 2020 released on ssc.nic.in, Check here the full schedule with SSC Notification

SSC CHSL 2020: Staff Selection Commission Exam Schedule is now available on the official website. The commission has released the exam schedule. Candidates can get more details at ssc.nic.in. SSC has announced the exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 or CHSL Exam 2020, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 or CGL Exam 2020 for Tier II and III. The exam date of Selection Post Phase 9 2021 has also been released by the commission. However, candidates must note that the exam dates are subject to conditions due to COVID-19. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

Candidates can check the complete exam schedule from here. SSC will conduct the CHSL Exam 2020 for Tier 2 which will be descriptive type. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode and will be of 100 marks. Also, there is no negative marking in the exam.

Admit cards for the exam will be released soon at ssc.nic.in. Candidates have to visit the official website and login with the credentials like application number, password to download the admit card. Moreover, SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020 will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes and will be MCQ based.

when will be whose paper

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier 2 will be held on January 1, 2022.

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier 1 will be held on 28th and 29th January 2022.

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier 2 will be held on February 6, 2022.

The Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021 will be held from 2 to 10 February 2022.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2020 will be of descriptive type. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for a duration of 60 minutes. The exam will be of 100 marks. SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 60 minutes for 100 questions in the exam. Candidates must note that there is negative marking in the exam. 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The direct link to check exam schedule check notification is https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Imp_Notice_schedule_of_examination_06102021.pdf.

