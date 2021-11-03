SSC Exam Schedule Notification 2021: SSC has released this exam schedule for Constable GD, CPO SI, CHSL, Stenographer, Check details here

SSC Exam Schedule Notification 2021: Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed examination/skill test schedule for all major examinations including CPO SI, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 and Constable (GD). has done. The commission will conduct this exam in November and December, 2021.

As per the short notification released, the Commission will conduct the Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on 03.11.2021. Paper II Examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 will be held on 08.11.2021. Earlier Staff Selection Commission (SSC) postponed the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam (Paper-II) 2020 which was scheduled on 12th July 2021.

The Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 will be held from 11.11.2021 to 15.11.2021. Again SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 from 16.11.2021 to 15.12.2021.

Candidates should note that the schedule released by SSC is subject to the prevailing circumstances and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website of the Commission for further updates. The direct link to check the notification is https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Examinations_Skill_Tests_in_the_months_of_November_and_December,2021_07092021.pdf.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 through Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency ( A total of 25271 posts will be recruited in NIA, Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.

