SSC GD Admit Card: SSC GD admit card, will be able to download from here, recruitment is to be done on 25,271 posts

SSC GD Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission, SSC GD Admit Card 2021 likely to release soon on the official website of SSC and respective regional websites. The written exam is scheduled to be held from November 16 to December 15, 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC GD 2021 Exam can ssc.nic.in And can download their admit card after it is released on other regional websites.

As per the notification, 7545 CRPF, 8464 CISF, 3806 SSB, 1431 ITBP, 3785 AR and 240 SSF posts are available. SSC GD 2021 exam registration was done from July 17, 2021 to August 31, 2021. The total number of vacancies under this recruitment is 25,271. As per the reports, SSC GD Admit Card 2021 is likely to release in the second or third week of October. Applicants are advised to check the details given here.

As per the reports, around 35 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Written Examination, Physical Eligibility Test and Medical Test. These tests will be followed by a document verification round for the final stage of selection.

Selected candidates will get basic pay of Rs 21,700, transport allowance, house rent allowance and dearness allowance. The duration of the written test will be 1 hour 30 minutes. The total number of questions will be 100, each question will be of one mark. Keep an eye on the official website and check new updates on SSC GD Admit Card 2021.

