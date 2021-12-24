ssc gd answer key: ssc gd answer key 2021: ssc gd constable answer answer key is issued, here is the download link – ssc gd constable answer key 2021 is issued on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Highlights SSC GD Constable Recruitment Answer Key Released.

Report objections by December 31.

Results will be announced soon.

2021 of SSC GD Constable North: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key to the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates appearing for the SSC GD Examination in November-December 2021 can check and download the SSC GD Answer Key from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The answer key download link will be active till 31st December 2021.



The Commission has issued answer keys for the posts of Constable GD in CAPF, NIA and SSF and Rifleman, GD in Assam Rifles. Candidates can register their objections (if any) till 31st December. Shortly after the answer key is uploaded, the SSC will announce the result of the GD constable. The SSC GD Constable Exam was conducted offline from 16th November to 15th December 2021. You can see below how to check the answer key.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: See how here

Step 1: Visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the North Key section.

Step 3: Here, the link ‘SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021’ appears, click on it.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: The answer key will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key and take a printout of it and keep it with you for objection.

Know when SSC GD Constable results can be announced?

Please note that in order to object, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each question or answer. Objections will not be accepted without a fee. The SSC will publish the final result (SSC GD Constable Result 2021) based on the objections received on the provisional answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Vacancy Details (SSC GD Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will be filled through this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). This will include 7545 posts of BSF constables, 8464 posts of CISF constables, 3806 posts of SSB constables, 1431 posts of ITBP constables, 3785 posts of Assam Rifles and 240 posts of SSF constables.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 Download Link