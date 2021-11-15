ssc gd constable exam 2021: ssc gd exam 2021: Understand these important guidelines before ssc gd constable recruitment exam – ssc gd constable exam 2021 guidelines and important things here

Highlights SSC GD Constable Examination is starting from 16th November.

Important guidelines should be kept in mind on the day of the exam.

More than 25000 vacancies will be filled.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Guidelines:SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam will start from 16th November and will continue till 15th December 2021. Admission tickets for the Computer Based Test (CBT) were published on November 6 on the Regional Official Website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates appearing for this exam (SSC GD Constable Exam 2021) will have to follow some important guidelines including COVID-19 protocol. Let us know what are the important things to keep in mind before SSC GD Constable Exam.



ssc gd constable admission card

Admission is mandatory for SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their Hall Ticket (SSC GD Constable Admission Card 2021) can download their Admission Card from SSC Regional Website. To download the admission card, details like registration ID, date of birth, city of examination, security PIN etc. will have to be entered.

Exam Sample (SSC GD Constable Exam Sample)

The SSC GD exam will have a total of 100 marks, each question will be of one mark. There will be 25 questions from Reasoning, 25 questions from General Knowledge and Awareness, 25 questions from Mathematics and 25 questions from Hindi or English. The total time to complete the exam will be 90 minutes.

Important guidelines for Covid-19

It will be mandatory to use face mask or face shield during SSC exam.

Candidates should bring a bottle of personal hand sanitizer.

Social distance will have to be observed.

Must arrive at the examination center one hour before the reporting time.

Important Guidelines for SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2021

Applicants are required to carry a hall ticket of SSC GD Constable 2021 along with a valid identity card.

For safety reasons, candidates should take their personal stationery to the examination hall and not share their luggage with anyone.

SSC GD Constable 2021 CBT 1 will not be admitted in the examination hall at the beginning of the examination.

No electronic devices, gadgets and study materials like mobile phones, digital watches, Bluetooth devices etc. are allowed in SSC GD Examination Center.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall till the end of the examination.

Vacancy Details (SSC GD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details)

A total of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will be filled through this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). This includes 22424 posts of male constables and 2847 posts of female constables. 7545 posts of BSF constables, 8464 posts of CISF constables, 3806 posts of SSB constables, 1431 posts of ITBP constables, 3785 posts of Assam Rifles and 240 posts of SSF constables will be filled.