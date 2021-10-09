SSC GD Constable Exam: SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Learn SSC GD Constable Exam Sample, Course and Special Preparation Tips – SSC GD Constable Exam Date, Tips Sample and Course

Highlights The selection process for SSC GD Constable recruitment will have 4 stages

Give a mock test / test series to test your preparation

Learn simple tips here for SSC GD Constable Exam

SSC GD Constable Exam Tips: The SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment 2021 (SSC GD Constable Examination 2021) conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has a few weeks left. The exam will be held across the country from November 16 to December 15. 25,271 GD constables will be recruited through this examination. About 30 lakh candidates have applied for these posts. As the exam date approaches, candidates are trying to strengthen their preparation. However, cracking this test is not easy. Candidates will have to work hard for this.



Exam Sample (SSC GD Constable Exam Sample)

The selection process for SSC GD Constable recruitment will have 4 stages. Candidates will have to pass physical standard test, physical performance test, written test and medical test. A total of 100 objective questions will be asked in the GD Constable Recruitment Computer Based Test written test. For this, the candidates will get one and a half hours i.e. 90 minutes. The paper will have a total of 4 sections, which will include General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Basic Mathematics and English / Hindi questions. Each question will be of one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marks.

Exam syllabus (SSC GD syllabus)



General Knowledge Department

India and its neighbors, sports, history, culture, geography, economic landscape, general politics, constitution of India, scientific research, general science, etc.

Also read: Exam Tips: If you want to get good marks in HPSC Main Exam, don’t forget to follow these tips.



Department of Elementary Mathematics

Number system / method, calculation of whole numbers, relationship between decimals and fractions and numbers / fractions, basic arithmetic, percentages, ratios and proportions, averages, interest, profit and loss, discount, mensuration, time and distance, ratio and time, time and Work etc.

Logic department

Consistency, similarity and difference, spatial view, spatial orientation, differentiation, observation, concept of relationship, arithmetic logic and symbolic classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, visual memory, coding and decoding etc.

Hindi Department

Common spelling errors and word forms of words, plurals of words, transliteration of sentences, idioms and their meanings, correct types of exact sentences, antonyms, synonyms and synonyms, one word for many words, proverbs and proverbs meaning, disjunction, verbs, composition And making meaningful terms from writers etc.

Physical Performance Test (PET)

In his physical test, male candidates will have to run 5km in 24 minutes. So women candidates will have to run 1.6 km in 8 minutes. At the same time, the male chest should be 80 cm and the extension 5 cm. In addition, the height of the candidates will also be measured during the PET. He must then pass a medical examination (DME).

Also Read: UP Police SI Exam Tips: To Crack UP Police SI Exam, Remember These Things



Tips for preparation

Take the help of detailed examination sample and syllabus issued in the official notification of SSC GD Constable. Get an idea of ​​the pattern of SSC GD Constable Exam for stages, sections, marking plan and time period. Go through the entire SSC GD Constable course to learn what to study and what subjects to focus on so that you get the right idea about the subject, section and topics. Download and solve SSC GD Constable last year’s question paper for better practice and efficiency. Create an effective study plan based on the syllabus for SSC GD Constables and give equal time to each subject in the syllabus. Check SSC GD Constable last year’s cut off marks to know the cut off trend of the exam. Candidates are advised to refer only to the best SSC GD constable books for written exam preparation and do not get confused in multiple options. Give a mock test / test series to test your readiness and do more work on weak sections.

How to prepare for a physical test

Many candidates join the gym and train themselves to pass the physical test, although most candidates rely on exercising in the traditional way. Running, push-ups, stretching, punishment meetings etc. Running is the most important thing in this, so never stop running and at the same time, it will be better if you run while practicing the race. To prepare for the physical standard tests, the focus should be on chest exercises, height exercises, and weight loss exercises.