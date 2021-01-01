SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 25271 Vacancies in CAPF NIA, SSF and Rifleman, Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website ssc.nic.in on or before 31 August 2021.

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) ) and a total of 25271 vacancies are available for Assam Rifles.

SSC GD constable vacancies in SSF will be filled on all India level whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in different states/UTs. In addition, vacancies have been earmarked for Border Security Districts and Militancy/Naxal Affected Districts which are reserved for candidates from these districts only.

To apply for the posts of SSC GD Constable 2021, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 23 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated with effect from August 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.





