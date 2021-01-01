SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: New notice released at ssc.nic.in. Apply online for constable posts before 30 August – SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Commission issued new notice, read latest update here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) An important information related to the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts has been released on its official website. ssc.nic.in issued on. Please inform that the application process is going on for these posts. Candidates can apply through SSC official website ssc.nic.in or UMANG App till 31st August.

According to the notice, “Keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it is reiterated that the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), SSF and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. But the interested candidates should submit the online application before the last date of application i.e. 31st August 2021 and do not wait till the last date. Extension of the last date for submission of online applications will not be allowed.

this year SSC GD Constable Recruitment Through Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security A total of 25271 posts will be recruited in the force (SSF) and Assam Rifles. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have passed class 10th for this. Along with this, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years. Successfully applied candidates will be called for Computer Based Test. The last date to apply is 31 August 2021. Check official notification for detailed information.





