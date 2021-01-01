SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: SSC issued important notification for aspirants at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice for SSC GD Constable 2021 on its official website ssc.nic.in. According to the official notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by the last date. The commission said that the deadline to apply for SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2021 will not be extended. The last date to apply for SSC GD Constable posts is August 31, 2021.

Under this recruitment process Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and A total of 25271 vacancies are available for Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles. Out of 25271 posts, 22424 posts are vacant for male candidates. There are 2847 vacancies for female candidates. For full details of vacancies, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of SSC GD Constable 2021 candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th class examination from a recognized Board/University. Candidates age should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2021. Candidates should be born not earlier than 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2003. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates see the official notification.

Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100. To apply for these posts, candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

To apply for these posts, candidates can apply online by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.