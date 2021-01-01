SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Rank Card released at ssc.nic.in. Download with these steps – SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Rank card of these candidates issued, will be able to download with these steps

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the rank card for recruitment to various posts of constable. the candidate who SSC GD Constable Exam 2018 appeared in the official website through his/her registration number and password. ssc.nic.in You can check the rank on the Dash board available at

The commission had released the result of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018 on January 21 and January 28, 2021. Now the commission has decided to upload the rank of the selected candidates. As per the result of SSC GD Constable 2018, a total of 1,02,889 candidates were recommended for appointment. Out of this, 11751 were female candidates and 91138 were male candidates.

How to download SSC GD Constable 2018 Rank Card

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘Uploading of Ranks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2018’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: After reading the notice, candidates go to the login given on the home page to check the SSC GD 2018 Rank Card.

Step 5: Here enter your username, password and captcha code and click on the login button.

Step 6: Now you can download and check your rank.

Let us inform that the application process is going on for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) posts by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the year 2021. Candidates can apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 on the official website ssc.nic.in or UMANG App till 31 August 2021.





