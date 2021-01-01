SSC GD Constable Registration 2021 for 25,271 vacancies to end soon, apply now at ssc.nic.in –

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the registration process of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD). The commission in its official notice has asked the interested candidates to fill the application form before the last date. Through SSC GD Constable Exam 2021, 25271 posts will be recruited. The last date to apply for these posts is August 31, 2021.

To apply for the posts of SSC GD Constable 2021, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 23 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated with effect from August 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 21700 to Rs 69100. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

SSC GD constable vacancies in SSF will be filled on all India level whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in different states/UTs. In addition, vacancies have been earmarked for Border Security Districts and Militancy/Naxal Affected Districts which are reserved for candidates from these districts only.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th class examination from a recognized board/university. Candidates who have not acquired the required educational qualification as on the prescribed date will not be eligible and need not apply.