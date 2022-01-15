SSC GD Constable Result 2021, SSC GD Constable Result 2021: SSC GD Constable Result Coming Soon, 85% Cut-Off

SSC GD Constable Result 2021, SSC GD Constable Result 2021: SSC GD Constable Result Coming Quickly, 85% Cut-Off

Highlights The look forward to 35 lakh candidates is coming to an finish.

SSC GD constable outcomes quickly.

Exams had been held in November-December.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021, Authorities Result 2022: The look forward to SSC GD Constable Result 2021 is coming to an finish quickly. The Workers Choice Fee (SSC) will quickly publish the outcomes of Constable GD on its official web site ssc.nic.in. Candidates showing for the SSC GD Constable Examination carried out for greater than 25000 vacancies will be capable of see the shortlist by dropping their roll quantity and date of delivery.



The SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination was carried out offline in varied departments from sixteenth November to fifteenth December 2021. About 35 lakh candidates had utilized, eagerly awaiting their outcomes (SSC GD Constable outcomes). As soon as the outcomes are introduced, how you can examine and the anticipated minimize off by class will be seen beneath.

Learn how to examine SSC GD Constable Outcomes 2021: Learn how to examine outcomes

Step 1: Go to the official web site of SSC.

Step 2: After the result’s introduced, on the house web page, the hyperlink ‘SSC GD Constable Examination 2021 Result’ will likely be activated, click on on it.

Step 3: A PDF record of chosen candidates will open on the display.

Step 4: The PDF will include the roll numbers of the candidates chosen for the subsequent spherical.

Step 5: Obtain the PDF record and preserve the print out copy with you.

Necessary replace of SSC GD Constable Result 2021

The deadline for submitting objections was December 31. Due to this fact, it’s speculated that the Fee (SSC) could announce the outcomes someday in January 2022. Nevertheless, the date and time of the announcement of the outcomes is but to be formally introduced. Candidates are suggested to keep watch over the web site for the most recent updates associated to SSC outcomes.

SSC GD constable minimize

Common vary minimize off – 75 to 85 percentile

SC 60 to 75 p.c minimize off

ST minimize off – 55 to 65 p.c

The cut-off of the examination is predicated on varied elements equivalent to variety of college students showing within the examination, variety of vacancies, issue stage of examination, backlog emptiness.

Emptiness Particulars (SSC GD Emptiness 2021 Particulars)

A complete of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will likely be crammed by means of this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). These embody 7545 posts of Border Safety Drive (BSF) constables, 8464 posts of Central Industrial Safety Drive (CISF) constables, 3806 posts of Armed Border Drive (SSB) constables, 1431 posts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constables (378 of basic duties). ) And the Secretariat Safety Drive (SSF) has 240 posts of constables.