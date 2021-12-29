SSC GD Constable Result 2021: SSC GD Constable Result 2021: SSC GD Constable Result will be able to check here soon

Highlights SSC GD Constable results will be released soon.

Objections can be lodged till 31st December.

Exams were held in November-December 2021.

SSC GD Constable Removal 2021 Date:Candidates appearing for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination are now eagerly awaiting their results (SSC GD Constable Result), which is coming to an end soon. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon publish the results of Constable GD on its official website ssc.nic.in. More than 25000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to a report, about 35 lakh candidates had applied for the exam.



The Commission has recently released provisional answer keys for the recruitment examination of CAPF, NIA and SSF and Constable GD in Rifleman, Assam Rifles. Candidates are given an opportunity to raise objections (if any) till 31st December. The final result (Constable GD result) will be published after the objection is removed. Results are expected in January 2022. However, the SSC has not yet announced an official date for announcing the results. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. You can see below how to check the results.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021: Learn how to check results

After the results are announced, visit the official website of SSC. On the home page, the link ‘SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Result’ will be activated, click on it. A PDF list of selected candidates will open on the screen containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates for the next round. Candidates can download the PDF list and keep a print out copy for further reference.

SSC GD constable cut

The expected cut-off for the general category for the year 2021 is 75 to 85 points. Expected cut off is 60 to 75 marks for SC category candidates and 55 to 65 marks for ST candidates. The cut-off of the examination is based on various factors such as number of students appearing in the examination, number of vacancies, difficulty level of examination, backlog vacancy.

Vacancy Details (SSC GD Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will be filled through this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). This will include 7545 posts of BSF constables, 8464 posts of CISF constables, 3806 posts of SSB constables, 1431 posts of ITBP constables, 3785 posts of Assam Rifles and 240 posts of SSF constables. The SSC GD Constable Exam was conducted offline from 16th November to 15th December 2021.

