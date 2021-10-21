SSC GD Constable: SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Application Status Link Active, Admit Card to be issued soon

Admission will be issued soon.

SSC GD Constable Examination from 16th November.

SSC GD Constable Admission Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may issue GD Constable Recruitment Examination (SSC GD Constable Admission Card 2021) at any time. Earlier, the SSC had informed the candidates that the status link of their application has now been activated on ssc-cr.org and other regional websites.



SSC GD Constable Admission Card 2021 will be made available to the candidates whose applications have been accepted. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and download their SSC Admission Card.

When is the SSC GD Constable Exam? (SSC GD Constable Examination 2021)

The Commission has announced the admission status and application status of SSC GD Constable CBT Tier-1 examination. Examinations will start from 16th November 2021 and will be conducted till 15th December 2021. The way to download the ticket is given below.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Learn how to check the status of application

Step 1: Visit the Commission’s official website, ssc-cr.org or other regional website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Application Status for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth and city of first exam and click on search.

Step 4: The status of the application appears on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

