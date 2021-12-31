ssc gd results 2021: ssc gd constable results 2021: ssc gd constable results and how to check expected cut-off – ssc gd constable results 2021 date and time ssc.nic.in, government results, steps to check

Highlights SSC GD constable results soon.

The last date for filing objections is December 31.

A total of 25271 vacancies will be filled.

SSC GD Constable Removal 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination. About 35 lakh candidates had applied for more than 25000 vacancies, awaiting their results (SSC GD Constable results). SSC will publish the results of Constable GD on their official website ssc.nic.in.



A total of 25271 vacancies of CAPF, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) constables (GD) in Assam Rifles will be filled through this recruitment (SSC GD Recruitment 2021). The SSC GD Constable Exam was conducted offline from 16th November to 15th December 2021. Candidates appearing for this recruitment test have one last chance to file objections today (31st December, 2021).

After receiving the objection, the Commission will announce the result of SSC Constable (GD). That means the results could be announced anytime in January 2022. However, the SSC has not yet announced the date and time of the result (SSC GD Constable Result 2021 date and time). In such cases, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

Also read: Jobs in Indian Army: Passed 10th, 12th in Indian Army, Salary up to Rs.63000

How to check SSC GD Constable Results 2021: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC.

Step 2: After the result is announced, on the home page, the link ‘SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 Result’ will be activated, click on it.

Step 3: A PDF list of selected candidates will open on the screen.

Step 4: The PDF will contain the roll numbers of the candidates selected for the next round.

Step 5: Download the PDF list and keep the print out copy with you.

Also read: ESIC Jobs 2022: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th, 12th Passers, Rs. Salary up to 81100

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut Off

The expected cut-off for the general category for the year 2021 is 75 to 85 points. Expected cut off is 60 to 75 marks for SC category candidates and 55 to 65 marks for ST candidates. The cut-off of the examination is based on various factors such as number of students appearing in the examination, number of vacancies, difficulty level of examination, backlog vacancy.