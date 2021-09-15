SSC JE Admission Card 2021: SSC JE Recruitment Admission Card Issued, Know Exam Date and Further Procedure – ssc je Recruitment Admission Card 2021 out, direct link and exam details here

Highlights SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.

Paper-2 is scheduled for September 26

Learn how to download tickets and important details

SSC JE Recruitment Admission Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has issued admission papers for Paper-2 examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (SSC JE Jobs). Candidates who have passed the Paper-1 examination can now download their hall tickets to appear in Paper-2. To download SSC JE Admission Card one has to visit the official website of SSC (SSC) Madhya Pradesh at sscmpr.org.



In fact, SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment Paper-1 was held between 22nd to 25th March 2021. Since then, the candidates have been waiting for their next stage, Paper-2. The Commission will conduct Paper-2 Examination on 26th September 2021. Whose admission letter has been uploaded on the official website of SSC Madhya Pradesh sscmpr.org.

SSC JE 2021 Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: To download the ticket, first of all visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: Flashing on the home page, click on ‘Status / Download Admit Card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Exam, 2020 (Paper-2’ on 26/09/2020) link

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth here

Step 4: Click Submit.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Exam sample

SSC JE Paper-2 will be written examination (descriptive type) with a duration of 2 hours. A total of 300 questions will be asked in the exam. General Engineering (Civil and Structural) in Part-A, General Electrical Engineering in Part-B and Mechanical Engineering in Part-C will be asked.

What will be the next process of SSC JE recruitment?

Eligible candidates in Paper-1 and Paper-2 will have to appear for document verification. In which original and photocopies of ID proof, educational qualification documents, experience certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), NOC certificate for employees etc. will have to be shown. DV date and location information will be available only on the official website.

