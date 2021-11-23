SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2019: SSC JE Paper 2 Result: Result of JE Paper 2 Exam, check it with one click here – See the 2019 Result announced on ssc.nic.in here at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced the results of Paper-2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination 2019. Exam Result (SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2019) has been published on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have passed Paper 2 will now have to verify the documents.

The SSC reads the notice, “Results of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantitative Survey and Contract) Examination, 2019 were announced on 01.03.2021. Based on the result of Paper-I of this examination, 5,681 candidates (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical / Mechanical: 931) Eligible to sit in Paper-II.



Documents can be verified by the end of December. Admission tickets will be uploaded on the website of the respective field offices for the documents to be verified. Candidates who have any difficulty in downloading their tickets should contact the concerned field offices.

