SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2020, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link and cut off here

SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2020, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link and cut off here
SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2020, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link and cut off here

SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2020, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link and cut off here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of SSC JE Recruitment Examination 2020-21 Paper 2. Candidates appearing for the Paper-2 examination held on 26th September 2021 can now check their marks by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. The marks of all the candidates will be available on the official website of SSC on 04 March 2022. Eligible candidates in SSC JE Paper 2 will be called for document verification.

A total of 5711 candidates qualified for SSC Junior Engineer recruitment in Paper-I, who were selected for Paper-II. Out of these, a total of 1856 candidates have been selected for the DV round in Paper-2. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification, the schedule of which will be published soon on the official website of SSC. Admission tickets of the candidates appearing in Commission DV will be uploaded on the website of the respective field offices. The way to check SSC JE result is given below.

Learn how to check the result of SAC JE Paper 2
Visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. Click the Results tab on the homepage. Click on the JE tab here. Here you will find PDF link of shortlist for SSC JE Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Recruitment DV round. After clicking on the link, check your roll number in the list and download the PDF and keep the printout with you for further reference.

The Commission (SSC) has also issued a grade-wise cut-off along with the results. Which is-
SSC JE Civil Cut-Off
Category – Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut off marks – Number of candidates present
SC – 201.59617 – 239
ST – 188.11154 – 144
General – 257.84954 – 150
OBC – 234.28895 – 508
EWS – 229.58090 – 221

READ Also  Want to Join Indian Navy? Apply For THIS Post on joinindiannavy.gov.in by June 26

SSC JE Mechanical / Electrical Cut-Off
Category – Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut off marks – Number of candidates present
General – 334.19077 – 80
OBC – 325.43373-158
EWS – 288.42387 – 110
SC – 260.09743 – 119
ST – 240.89478 – 69

See the shortlist of SSC JE Paper-2 results here-
Click here to see the cut off

