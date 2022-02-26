SSC JE Paper 2 Result 2020, Government Result announced on ssc.nic.in, live link and cut off here
A total of 5711 candidates qualified for SSC Junior Engineer recruitment in Paper-I, who were selected for Paper-II. Out of these, a total of 1856 candidates have been selected for the DV round in Paper-2. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification, the schedule of which will be published soon on the official website of SSC. Admission tickets of the candidates appearing in Commission DV will be uploaded on the website of the respective field offices. The way to check SSC JE result is given below.
Learn how to check the result of SAC JE Paper 2
Visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. Click the Results tab on the homepage. Click on the JE tab here. Here you will find PDF link of shortlist for SSC JE Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Recruitment DV round. After clicking on the link, check your roll number in the list and download the PDF and keep the printout with you for further reference.
The Commission (SSC) has also issued a grade-wise cut-off along with the results. Which is-
SSC JE Civil Cut-Off
Category – Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut off marks – Number of candidates present
SC – 201.59617 – 239
ST – 188.11154 – 144
General – 257.84954 – 150
OBC – 234.28895 – 508
EWS – 229.58090 – 221
SSC JE Mechanical / Electrical Cut-Off
Category – Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut off marks – Number of candidates present
General – 334.19077 – 80
OBC – 325.43373-158
EWS – 288.42387 – 110
SC – 260.09743 – 119
ST – 240.89478 – 69
See the shortlist of SSC JE Paper-2 results here-
Click here to see the cut off
IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life
#SSC #Paper #Result #Government #Result #announced #sscnicin #live #link #cut
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.