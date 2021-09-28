ssc job: ssc result 2021 ssc declared for delhi police, capf sub-inspector paper-2, see full list- ssc result 2021 ssc declared for delhi police, capf sub-inspector recruitment

Highlights SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment Exam Results Announced.

Paper-2 will be held on November 08.

Check the list of shortlisted candidates here.

SSC Recruitment Results 2021, SSC Delhi Police CAPF SI Results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has announced today (September 28, 2021) Physical Ability Test (PET) or Physical Standards Test (PST) for sub-inspector recruitment in SSC Delhi Police and CAPF (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment). . Candidates who appeared in PET / PST can now check their result (SSC Result 2021) by visiting the official website of the Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in.



More than 5000 eligible candidates

According to the results released by the SSC, a total of 5,572 candidates have passed the Physical Endurance Test (PET) / Physical Standards Test (PST). All these shortlisted candidates will now be called for Paper-2.

The wait for more than 28000 candidates ended

Earlier, a total of 28,227 candidates had qualified for Paper-1 which later qualified for the PET / PST examination. Of these, 11,164 sat for the PET exam and 5,572 were declared successful. This includes a total of 478 female candidates and a total of 5094 male candidates. Out of the total eligible candidates, 17063 candidates did not appear for the examination. Below is a direct link to the list of results by name and roll number.

The SSC recruitment exam will be held on this day

Candidates who have passed PET / PST will now appear in Paper-2 of the examination process. Paper-2 will be taken up by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on November 8, 2021. Eligible candidates will have to reach the examination center on time as per the information given on the admission card. Admission tickets will be issued on the official website at the appropriate time before the examination.

This is the salary (pay scale)

The examination is being conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Finally, the candidates selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police will get a salary range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Candidates for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector in CAPF will get a salary range from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

