ssc Jobs: SSC CGL 2020: Download Here SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key, Check Tier 2 Date and Sample – ssc cgl 2020 Final Answer Key Issued on ssc.nic.in, check ssc cgl Tier 2 Exam Pattern

- SSC CGL 2022 Final Answer Key Released.
- The results of SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 were released on 26th November.
- More than 1 lakh candidates will appear for the Tier-2 examination.
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 13th to 24th August 2021 and results were announced on 26th November 2021. A total of 1,30,776 candidates were eligible for Tier 2. Out of which 5429 are eligible in list 1, 1,121 in list 2 and 1,14,135 in list 3. Tier-2 exams can be taken from 28th and 29th January 2022. The way to download answer keys and SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam sample is given below.
How to download SSC CGL 2020 Final Answer Key: See Method
Step 1: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage of the official website mentioned above.
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading Final Answer Key with Question Paper’.
Step 3: A notification for ‘SSC CGL 2020 Final Answer Keys’ will open on the screen.
Step 4: Click on the link provided in the notice, which will take you to the login page.
Step 5: Login with your roll number and password.
Step 6: The final answer key of SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Check it out, download and printout with you for further reference.
Exam Sample (SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Sample)
There will be a total of 4 papers in this exam, 100 questions of total 200 marks will be asked. Candidates will get 2 hours. Paper-1 and Paper-2 are mandatory for all posts. Paper-3 is only for the posts of “Statistical Investigator Grade II” and “Compiler”. Paper-4 is only for the post of “Assistant Audit Officer”. For each incorrect answer 0.5 marks in Paper-1,3,4 and 0.25 marks in Paper-2 will be deducted. The questions in Paper-1 will be of 10th level, Paper-2 will be of 10 + 2 level and the questions in Paper-3 and 4 will be of degree level. For this computer will be made available at the center / place notified by the Commission. Candidates will not be allowed to bring their own keyboard.
