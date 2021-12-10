ssc Jobs: SSC CGL 2020: Download Here SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key, Check Tier 2 Date and Sample – ssc cgl 2020 Final Answer Key Issued on ssc.nic.in, check ssc cgl Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The results of SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 were released on 26th November.

More than 1 lakh candidates will appear for the Tier-2 examination.

SSC CGL 2020 Final Answer, Tier 2 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Joint Degree Level Tier-1 Examination (SSC CGL Answer key). The Commission has uploaded the question papers with SSC CGL Answer Key on their official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing for this exam can now visit SSC website to check and download the answer key. The answer key download link will be active till 6 pm on 07 January 2022.



SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 13th to 24th August 2021 and results were announced on 26th November 2021. A total of 1,30,776 candidates were eligible for Tier 2. Out of which 5429 are eligible in list 1, 1,121 in list 2 and 1,14,135 in list 3. Tier-2 exams can be taken from 28th and 29th January 2022. The way to download answer keys and SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam sample is given below.

How to download SSC CGL 2020 Final Answer Key: See Method

Step 1: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage of the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading Final Answer Key with Question Paper’.

Step 3: A notification for ‘SSC CGL 2020 Final Answer Keys’ will open on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link provided in the notice, which will take you to the login page.

Step 5: Login with your roll number and password.

Step 6: The final answer key of SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check it out, download and printout with you for further reference.

Exam Sample (SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Sample)

There will be a total of 4 papers in this exam, 100 questions of total 200 marks will be asked. Candidates will get 2 hours. Paper-1 and Paper-2 are mandatory for all posts. Paper-3 is only for the posts of “Statistical Investigator Grade II” and “Compiler”. Paper-4 is only for the post of “Assistant Audit Officer”. For each incorrect answer 0.5 marks in Paper-1,3,4 and 0.25 marks in Paper-2 will be deducted. The questions in Paper-1 will be of 10th level, Paper-2 will be of 10 + 2 level and the questions in Paper-3 and 4 will be of degree level. For this computer will be made available at the center / place notified by the Commission. Candidates will not be allowed to bring their own keyboard.

