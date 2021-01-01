SSC Jobs: SSC GD Constable 2018 Rank List: Notice Issued, How To Download SSC GD Constable Rank Card – ssc gd Constable Final Result 2018 Rank Announced On Ssc.nic.in, Check Government Results

Highlights Important Notice of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 has been released.

Following the final results, the rank list is now released.

Check on Ssc.nic.in website.

SSC GD Constable Final Results 2018 Rank: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the rank of selected candidates for various posts (SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Rank List 2021) for SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018. Candidates appearing for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 can now visit the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. You can check individual rank.



The Commission (SSC) had already announced the final results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 on 21st and 28th January 2021. Now the commission has decided to upload the rank of the selected. The candidates who were finally recommended for appointment.

SSC GD Exam 2018 was held between 11th February to 11th March 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared. A total of 5,54,904 candidates were selected for PET or PST. A total of 1,02,889 candidates were recommended for appointment as per SSC GD Constable Result 2018, out of which 11751 were female candidates and 91138 were male candidates.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Results 2018: Check Rank List Here

Step 1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link ‘Uploading of Rank of Constable (GD)’ in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and RSFLEMAN (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Step 3. A PDF will open.

Step 4. Candidates can download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card through the given login on the home page.

Step 5. Enter your username, password, captcha code and click on login button. Click the Password, Captcha Code, and Login button.

Step 6. The rank list will open.

Step 7. Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Rank card issued by SSC has roll number-score-ranking of candidates in final examination-name of candidate, name of parents or spouse, educational qualification, date of birth, category, gender (male / female), eligibility test number and total address details in e-mail.

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Category Information

Check personal rank here