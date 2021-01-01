SSC Jobs: SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: See SSC GD Constable Exam, Exam Sample and Vacancy Details from 16th November – SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Date, Sample and Vacancy Details at

SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Date, Sample and Vacancy Details: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination dates for SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment 2021 (SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021). A total of 25271 GD constables will be recruited through this recruitment drive (SSC Jobs) Commission. About 30 lakh candidates were eagerly awaiting the recruitment test, which is now over. SSC has announced the date of GD Constable along with Stenographer, Sub Inspector and CHSL recruitment exam.



SSC has released the schedule of GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2021 and other recruitment examination dates on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the recruitment exam schedule (ssc exam 2021 schedule) by visiting the direct link given below.

When is the exam? (Date of SSC GD Constable Examination 2021)

According to the examination schedule announced by the SSC (Staff Selection Commission), the recruitment examination for the GD Constable job will start from November 16 and will be held till October 15, 2021. The last date to submit online application for this recruitment was 31st August 2021.

Vacancy Details (SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details)

In the Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, a total of 25271 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD). These include BSF – 7545 posts, CISF – 8464 posts, SSB – 3806 posts, ITBP – 1431 posts, AR – 3785 posts and SSF – 240 posts. Both male and female candidates have applied for this recruitment.

Selection process

After completing all the qualifications and qualifications for this recruitment, the candidates will have to pass the online written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST) and Medical Examination. In the physical test, male candidates are required to run 5 km in 24 minutes. So women candidates will have to run 1.6 km in 8 minutes. Check the official notification for more information.

Exam Sample (SSC GD Constable Exam Sample)

A total of 100 objective questions will be asked in the Computer Based Test (CBT) written test. Candidates will get one and a half hours i.e. 90 minutes. The paper will have a total of 4 sections, which will include General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Basic Mathematics and English / Hindi questions. Each question will be of one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marks.

Pay scale

Candidates selected for the post of General Duty Constable will be paid a salary of Rs. 21700 to 69100 per month.

