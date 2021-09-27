SSC Jobs: SSC Recruitment 2021: SSC Phase 9 Recruitment Process Begins, 10th Pass Also Government Jobs, See Details – Apply Online on SSC Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 ssc.nic.in, Check Government Job Details

Highlights SSC Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 Notification issued.

Apply by visiting ssc.nic.in till 25th October 2021.

Opportunity for graduates to get government jobs from 10th pass.

SSC Phase 9 Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has issued notification of SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment 2021. Online applications have started from 24th September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission (SSC) on or before 25th October 2021 at ssc.nic.in.



The date of SSC Phase 6 recruitment exam can be held in January or February 2022. A total of 3,261 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (SSC Recruitment 2021). The last date for submission of online application fee or creation of e-challan is October 28, 2021. The direct link of SSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Who can apply?

In SSC Phase IX Recruitment 2021, recruitment has been done for all the three levels of Matriculation (10th pass), Intermediate (12th pass) and Graduate level. Candidates who have passed 10th, 12th and degree from any recognized board can apply. For full details of the educational qualification, you can visit the notification link given below.

Age range

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to apply for SSC recruitment. The maximum age limit for 12th level posts is 25, graduate and above 30 years. In addition, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government rules. The crucial date for setting the age limit and gaining the required qualification (EQ) / experience will be June 1, 2021.

SSC Recruitment 2021: Exam Sample

Each paper will have four sections and they will be held for 1 hour. Which will include questions on general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English language. Each section will have 25 questions. Those who pass the objective type test will be called for the skill test. 35 per cent cut off for OBC and EWS and 25 per cent marks for other categories are required to pass the exam.

SSC Phase IX Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates in General and OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs. All other candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

ssc Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website