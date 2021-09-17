SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Soon at sscsr.gov.in, check here the application status for Multi Tasking Staff

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link to check application status of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Exam 2020 (MTS Exam), South Region (SR) website. Candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment can check whether their application has been accepted or not. Applicants whose applications have been accepted can appear for SSC MTS Exam 2021 for which admit card will also be available soon on all SSC regional website.

SSC MTS exam is scheduled to be held from 05 October to 10 October 2021 across the country. You can check the application status by visiting the official website of your regional SSC. Candidates must carry their SSC MTS paper admit card along with original valid photo-id proof and two latest passport size color photographs to the exam centre.

ssc mts exam pattern 2021

There will be only 100 objective type, multiple choice questions in the exam.

The exam will be in online mode.

The questions will be set in both English and Hindi.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Selection Process

SSC will upload the list of roll numbers of all the successful candidates in Paper 1. Candidates who qualify in the paper will be called for SSC Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21st November 2021.

On the basis of performance in Paper-I and obtaining cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) round to check their eligibility as per the information furnished by them in the Online Application Form . Such candidates are required to appear for document verification along with original documents.

Final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1.

SSC MTS exam is being conducted for the recruitment of MTS Common Central Services Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of Government of India in various States/ UTs.

