SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021 Out at ssc-cr.org

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Central Region (CR) has uploaded the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 on its official website – ssc-cr.org. SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam will be held from 05 October to 02 November 2021. Candidates who have applied for SC MTS Recruitment 2021 and whose application has been accepted can download SSC MTS Admit Card.

Candidates can download the admit card by using their registration ID, roll number/ name and date of birth. This test will have 100 objective type questions on General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General Awareness. There will be 25 questions in each section. This exam will be of 100 marks and each section carries 25 marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour 30 minutes in this exam.

NDA exam registration for female candidates started, application fee will not have to be paid

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021: Download Here

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of SSC Central Zone – http://www.sscer.org Go to

Step 2: Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 05/10/2021 TO 02/11/2021’ given on the website.

Step 3: Read the instruction given on the website and click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’.

Step 4: Candidates now click on the Proceed button.

Step 5: Now a new page will open in front of the candidates, enter the requested information.

Step 6: After entering the requested information, press the Search button.

Step 7: SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 will appear in front of the candidates. Download it and take a print out of it.

In case the date of birth is not mentioned in the photo identity card of the candidate, the candidate should have an additional certificate as a proof of his/her date of birth. If the date of birth given in the original photo identity card/certificate brought as proof of date of birth does not match with the admission certificate, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

CRPF has issued notification for the post of Head Constable