SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 for Kerala, Karnataka and Northern region released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, sscnr.nic.in

SSC Admit Card 2021: This exam will be conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Kerala, Karnataka and Northern Region has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021. This exam will be conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021. Candidates who have applied for Paper 1 exam can download their admit card from official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in and sscnr.nic.in.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document. Without admit card candidates will not be allowed to write the exam. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website only till October 29, 2021.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: Candidates can download by following these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission for Kerala, Karnataka and Northern Regions – ssckkr.kar.nic.in and sscnr.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Latest Updates section given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the given admit card link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials to log in and download the admit card.

Step 5: Candidates download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of it.

There will be 100 objective type questions in this exam. SSC MTS Paper 2 exam will be conducted on November 14, 2021. Keep checking the regional websites of the commission to get more updates on SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 for Kerala, Karnataka and Northern Region. Earlier Staff Selection Commission, Central Region (CR) had uploaded the SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 on its official website – ssc-cr.org.

