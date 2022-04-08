SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment Exam 2021 Important Notice issued on ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published important instructions for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Examination (SSC MTS 2021) and SSC Constable (CBIC and CBN) Examination (SSC Constable Examination 2021). Candidates can check the instructions by visiting the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in. As per the instructions issued by the Commission, necessary advice has been given to the candidates who have not yet applied for MTS and Havaldar Examination 2021.By issuing a notice on April 7, the commission has asked the candidates to submit their applications as early as possible and should not wait for the last date to avoid any problems. The notice states that online applications for the Multi-Tasking (NT) Staff and Constable (CBIC and CBN) Exam-2021 should be submitted before the last date of April 30, 2022 and wait till the last date to avoid any possibility of any difficulty. . In the last days, due to high traffic on the server, logging in to the website may cause problems. The deadline for applications will not be extended under any circumstances, the commission said.

When will SSC MTS, Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 be held?

In fact, the paper for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) (SSC MTS Exam 2021) and Constable (CBIC and CBN) Recruitment Exam 2021 will be held on 1st June 2022. SSC had started filling online application from March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed Matriculation (Class 10th) or equivalent pass from a recognized board can apply for SSC MTS or Constable Recruitment Examination. The age limit for candidates for MTS and Havaldar in CBN should be 18 to 25 years and for Havaldar and some MTS posts in CBIC (Revenue Department) should be 18 to 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.

After these three stages you will get a government job

Applicants eligible for SSC MTS and Havaldar posts will have to appear for the examination in three stages. These include Computer Based Test (CBT) Paper-I, Physical Performance Test (PET) or Physical Standards Test (PST) (for constable post only) and Descriptive Paper-II.

Application fee

General and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Women candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Veterans Eligible for Reservation (ESM) are exempted from paying fees.