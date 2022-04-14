ssc mts Constable Examination 2021 Important Notice for Candidates Announced by the Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification regarding the upcoming Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Constable Examination (SSC MTS, Constable Examination 2022). This notice has been issued on the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the instructions by visiting this website. We are also giving suggestions in this news for the convenience of the candidates.The Commission has asked the candidates to submit their applications before the last date of April 30, 2022 to avoid last minute heavy traffic. The commission said the application deadline would not be extended under any circumstances.

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notice stating, “In the interest of the candidates, it is reiterated that the aspiring candidates for the Multi-Tasking (NT) Staff, and Constable (CBIC and CBN) Exam-2021 should submit their online application by the last date of 30.04.2022. And don’t wait until the last minute to avoid problems logging in to the website due to high traffic on the server.

It further states, “Candidates are further warned that the last date for submission of application will not be extended under any circumstances.”

SSC Information

The application process for SSC MTS and Havaldar Examination 2022 started from 22nd March. Candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in. There are a total of 3,603 constable posts in CBIC and CBN. MTS vacancies will be notified later. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee. Candidates from Women and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from application fee.