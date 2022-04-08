SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper-2 on ssc.nic.in, check ssc important instructions here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date of SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Exam 2020 Paper-2 (SSC MTS Paper-2 2022 Exam Date). SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam will be held on 08 May 2022 at various examination centers across the country. Candidates can check the instructions of SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam 2020 Paper-2 by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.As per the instructions issued by the Commission on 7th April 2022, SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper-2 Descriptive Examination will be held on 08th May 2022. The test schedule is based on government guidelines in the case of corona virus (Covid-19). Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website from time to time for the latest updates. The SSC has also issued important instructions regarding MTS, Constable Recruitment Examination 2021. Click here for complete information-

44680 candidates will appear for Paper-2

SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper-1 Exam in Computer Based Mode (CBT) mode was conducted from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 at various examination centers across the country and results were declared on 04th March. A total of 44680 candidates were selected for Paper-2 on the basis of this examination. All these candidates have been waiting for the date of Paper-2 exam for many days, now it is over.

Admission will be issued soon

The Commission will now issue Paper-2 Admissions. Candidates will be able to check and download their Admission Card (SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper-2 Admission Card) through the official website. However, the commission has not yet announced the date for issuance of tickets. Candidates keep an eye on the website.

SSC MTS Exam 2020 Paper-2 Instructions, check here