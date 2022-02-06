SSC MTS Result 2020: SSC MTS Result 2020: On 28th February SSC MTS Tier 1 Result, will be able to check like this, see Tier 2 Exam Pattern – ssc MTS Tier 1 Result 2020, Government Result will be announced on 2022, Tier 2 Exam Sample Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may release the results of SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam 2020 Tier 1 on 28 February 2022. SSC has announced the provisional date of SSC MTS result by issuing notification on their official website. Candidates appearing for the Tier-1 examination can view their results by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are eligible in Tier-1 will have to sit for Tier-2 examination.After the announcement of SSC MTS Tier 1 results, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. On the home page, the link ‘SSC MTS Tier-1 Result 2020’ will be activated. You have to click on it. A PDF will open in which you have to click on the direct link of the given result. Now you have to log in by entering your username and password. The SSC MTS results will open on the screen. After checking the result, download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam Pattern: See what the Tier 2 exam will look like

SSC MTS Tier-2 will be a descriptive examination of 50 marks which can be taken by pen-paper method. This will be a descriptive type of paper in which general category applicants will have to get 40 per cent marks and reserved category applicants will have to get 35 per cent marks to be eligible. The final selection will be based solely on the performance of Paper I. Eligible applicants in Paper 2 will be called for document verification.

Paper 2 can be written in these languages

Applicants will have to write a short essay in Paper 2. Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Kokani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu Probably in Urdu. This is a qualifying test only and will be based on the applicant’s understanding of the language. On that basis they will be allotted sections.

Find Out How Much Salary You Will Get (SSC MTS Salary)

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill the posts of General Central Services Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Multi-Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) in various Ministries, Departments and Offices of the Government of India. The selected candidates will be given pay band-1 – Rs 5200-20200 + grade pay Rs 1800, (pay level in pay matrix-1) pay scale under 7th pay commission (7th pay commission).

Let us know that SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment Exam 2021 was conducted between 05 October to 02 November 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the SSC website for the latest updates. The date and schedule of SSC MTS Tier-2 examination will be announced after Tier-1.