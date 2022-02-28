SSC MTS Result 2021: The result of MTS Tier 1 will be announced today.

The Staff Selection Commission will today announce the results of the Multi-Tasking Staff Tier 1 Exam (SSC MTS Result 2021). SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 will be published on the official website ssc.nic.in. The list of selected candidates for Tier 2 will be uploaded by SSC. The SSC may also issue the final answer key for MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021. Earlier, the candidates were issued a temporary answer-key and objections were raised on the basis of which the final answer-key could be declared by the commission. Examination of SSC MTS Tier 1 2021 was conducted from 5th October to 2nd November 2021.First go to the official website ssc.nic.in.Click on the SSC MTS Result link provided on the website.PDF will now open on your screen.Find your roll number in this PDF.

(If your roll number is in this PDF, you have passed.)

Candidates who have passed SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 will be eligible to sit for SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam Dates will be announced after the announcement of results of SSC MTS Tier 1 2021. Tier 2 exam dates will also be published on the official website.

This will be a Tier 2 paper



The SSC for Tier-1 examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, i.e. for multi-tasking staff posts, was based on MCQ questions, while the Tier-2 examination will be descriptive. Candidates can appear for the examination in PEN and PAPER mode, Candidates who have passed Tier-II examination will be called for document verification. Final selection of candidates will be done only after verification of documents.