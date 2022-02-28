SSC MTS Result 2021: The result of MTS Tier 1 will be announced today.
How to check the result of SSC MTS Tier 1 2021
Step 1: First go to the official website ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the SSC MTS Result link provided on the website.
Step 3: PDF will now open on your screen.
Step 4: Find your roll number in this PDF.
(If your roll number is in this PDF, you have passed.)
Candidates who have passed SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 will be eligible to sit for SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam Dates will be announced after the announcement of results of SSC MTS Tier 1 2021. Tier 2 exam dates will also be published on the official website.
This will be a Tier 2 paper
The SSC for Tier-1 examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, i.e. for multi-tasking staff posts, was based on MCQ questions, while the Tier-2 examination will be descriptive. Candidates can appear for the examination in PEN and PAPER mode, Candidates who have passed Tier-II examination will be called for document verification. Final selection of candidates will be done only after verification of documents.
#SSC #MTS #Result #result #MTS #Tier #announced #today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.