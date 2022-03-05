SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020 Government Result has been announced on ssc.nic.in, Steps for checking information and imp information

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1. Candidates appearing for the computer-based SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at various centers across the country can now view their results by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates in Paper 1 will have to appear in Paper 2. 44680 candidates have been selected for Paper 2.The Commission has also issued a category wise cut off with SSC MTS Tier-1 results. A PDF link between the two has been activated on the website. The final answer is that the scorecard of the candidates will be published on 14th March and from 14th March to 13th April 2022. How to check the results and important information can be seen below. Let us know that the result of SSC MTS 2022 Tier 1 was to be announced on 28th February 2022.

Here’s how to check SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020

Step 1: First go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab

Step 3: In the main menu here, click on Other.

Step 4: Now, see the list of eligible candidates in Paper-1 to appear in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) in Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020: Roll No Order.

Step 5: Open the PDF link and check your name and roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

ssc mts Paper 1 Category wise list

SC-3590, ST-2980, ESM-3160, OH-620, HH-470, OBC-11600, VH-480, Other-PWD-230 and UR-18480



ssc mts paper 2 exam

The Tier-2 exam will be descriptive. Candidates can appear for the examination in PEN and PAPER mode, Candidates who have passed Tier-II examination will be called for document verification. Final selection of candidates will be done only after verification of documents. Exam schedule for SSC MTS Paper 2 will be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

