SSC MTS Tier 2 Admission Card 2020: Tier 2 Admission Card Issued, Download it directly from this link – Here is how to download ssc mts Tier 2 Admission Card 2020 at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier 2 Exam Admission Card (SSC MTS Tier 2 Admission Card 2020). Eligible candidates can go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in and download their tickets. Admission has been issued for the examination to be held on 8th May 2022.Candidates should note that along with the admission card, the application status of MTS Tier 2 has also been published. The admission card of the examination can be downloaded only after the application of the candidate is approved. For this reason, before downloading the ticket, you should check the status of your application. Below is a step-by-step process for downloading tickets which allows candidates to download their hall tickets.

How To Download SSC MTS Tier 2 Admission Ticket 2020 Hall Tickets

Step 1- All candidates must first visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2On the homepage of the website, click on the Admissions tab and select any regional website to download it.

Step 3- Then click on the notification stating ‘Status / Download Admit Card’ for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020 (Paper-II) to be held on 08/05/2022.

Step 4- Enter your login details as requested.

Step 5- Your SSC MTS Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6- Download and print a copy for future use.

Below is the direct link to download the ticket …

Download SSC MTS Tier 2 Admission Card 2020