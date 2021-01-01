SSC new Notification 2021 released for SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP, check details here

Staff Selection Commission has released an important information regarding SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam 2020. The notice is regarding the Physical Endurance Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by the Commission for all eligible candidates. All appeared candidates official site of SSC ssc.nic.in You can see the official notice on As per the official notice, the candidates who are eligible to appear in PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam, 2020, Border Security Force (Nodal Force) have some genuine reasons and they are not able to appear for the same. Huh. Examination on the allotted date, candidates can appear for PET/PST on any other date issued by the Commission.

“A candidate having any genuine reason for not appearing in PET/PST on the allotted date may appear on any other date suitable for him, but before the last day of PET/PST at that centre”.

A total of 2,239 female and 25,962 male candidates were shortlisted to appear in Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). SSC SI Paper I exam 2020 was conducted from November 23 to November 25, 2020 to fill 1564 posts of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP. Direct link to check notification https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Important_Notice_12082021.pdf Is.





