ssc.nic.in: SSC CGL Jobs: SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key Issued, Object to this Date, Learn How – ssc cgl Tier 1 Answer Key Issued, Download and Objection Steps

2021 of SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the answer key for the Joint Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination Tier-1. Candidates appearing for SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam from 13th to 24th August 2021 can now download the answer key from ssc.nic.in on the official website of SSC.



Opportunity to file an objection, learn the fee

The Commission (SSC) has opened an objection window for the candidates who want to challenge by issuing a temporary answer key of SSC CGL Tier 1. However, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question for raising objections.

SSC CGL Tier-1: Time given for filing objections

The deadline for filing objections is September 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. The final answer key will be generated based on the objections received from the candidates. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC for more details. Let us know how to download the answer key.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download Key’ link.

Step 3: A PDF file with answer key will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and print out for further reference.

Do you know how to file an objection?

Step 1: Go to the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage of the Commission’s official website above.

Step 2: Click on the link of Candidate Response Sheet (Uploading Temporary Answer Key with Candidates) for Collective Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-1) here.

Step 3: A new PDF page will open, scroll down and click on the response link.

Step 4: A new page will be reached, select the option here and submit.

Step 5: Now login with your roll number and password.

Step 6: Download Answer Key and Response Magazine from here.

Step 7: Click on Raise Objection and fill in the required details.

Step 8: Pay the applicable fee and click submit.

Step 9: Print the submitted objection form.

